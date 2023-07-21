Dennis Zvonik arrested after fleeing traffic stop in Massapequa with officer on running board, police say

A Bay Shore man was arrested Thursday evening in Massapequa after police said he fled a traffic stop with a woman and his 12-year-old son in his van, injuring a police officer, and crashing into a fence.

Nassau County police said officers stopped the white Ford Econoline van just before 7:45 p.m. after spotting the vehicle traveling east on Sunrise Highway "at a high rate of speed."

Police said that while conducting the traffic stop officers instructed the driver, identified as Dennis Zvonik, 43, to place the vehicle in park — but said he did not do so. An officer then stepped into the running board to place the vehicle in park, but Zvonik suddenly stepped on the gas — and drove off with the officer still on the van's running board, police said.

The officer, whose identity was not released, suffered what police described as "minor abrasions, contusions and lacerations." The van left the roadway, going onto the sidewalk before police said Zvonik crashed it into a fence on Clocks Boulevard.

Police said Zvonik "violently and actively" resisted arrest after attempting to flee on foot. Police said neither the front-seat passenger, identified only as a woman, 49, nor Zvonik's son, who was in a rear seat, were injured. But, police said the boy was not wearing a seat belt, in violation of the law.

The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Zvonik was charged with second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and multiple violations of Vehicle and Traffic Law.

He faces arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.