Trio charged in burglary of copper piping in New Cassel

Three New Cassel men are under arrest Tuesday, charged with robbing copper piping, Nassau County police said.

The men were arrested as they left a nearby restaurant not long after the burglary, police said.

Ernest Johnson, 37, of Third Street, Todd Thomas, 35, of Church Street, and Stephan Maddox, 19, of Sheridan Street, all of New Cassel, were each charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglar tools, according to police.

Police said the trio had been spotted wearing masks and carrying bags of copper piping for 150 New York Ave. in New Cassel at about 3 p.m. Monday. Witnesses saw the three men flee in a red Mitsubishi Galant and wrote down the license plate. Officers later spotted the car outside Uncle Crab's Shack and said they initiated a traffic stop on Urban Avenue.

Police said they found the masks, pipe cutting materials, torches and other tools. An investigation revealed the pipe had been sold to a salvage yard in Westbury, where it was recovered, police said.

Johnson, Thomas and Maddox are all scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.