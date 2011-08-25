Trio rob Franklin Square teens

Police are searching for three robbers who they said stole a BlackBerry, an iPhone and personal papers from five teens on a street in Franklin Square Wednesday night.

Police said the robbery was at 10:40 p.m. on Herman Avenue. The victims were all 16 and 17 years old, police said.

The robbers are believed to be in their late teens and were all wearing black ski masks and dark clothing, police said.

Police said the robbers held their hands in their pockets and motioned as if they carried weapons. It was not immediately clear, however, if the robbers were armed, police said. No one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.