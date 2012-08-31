Troopers revive man who collapsed in park

Two troopers revived a Merrick man who collapsed near the bicycle trail in Wantagh State Park on Thursday, State Police said.

Martin Gottlieb, 60, is in satisfactory condition at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, a hospital spokeswoman said early Friday.

He had been admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit in critical condition, police said.

State Police said they received a call for a man who had collapsed at the park's bike path near the draw bridge at about 7:55 a.m.

Troopers Thomas Wallace and David Augugliaro responded and found Gottlieb not breathing, police said.

Wallace applied an automated external defibrillator to the victim as Augugliaro performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, police said. Gottlieb responded and the troopers were able to find his pulse.

Both Wallace and Augugliaro work out of the Farmingdale barracks, police said.