Truck driver pinned in LIE crash

Rescue workers freed a man pinned Tuesday morning in a truck after a collision that closed the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Lake Success, police said.

A spokeswoman for the Lake Success Police Department said workers using hydraulic cutting tools freed the truck driver who was trapped in his vehicle west of Exit 33, Lakeville Road.

Police said the pinned driver rear-ended another commercial truck at about 9:54 a.m. The driver in the front truck was not injured, police said.

Emergency personnel from the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department freed the trapped driver, who was taken to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset with minor injuries, the spokeswoman said.

The accident and rescue operation closed eastbound lanes between Exit 33 and Exit 34, New Hyde Park Road, starting at 10:07 a.m., said informny.com, the state Department of Transportation website.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The situation was resolved at 11:07 a.m.