Two attack, rob man in Westbury, police say

Two robbers tackled a man walking in Westbury and stole his wallet and iPhone Sunday, Nassau police said Monday in asking the public for help.

The attack happened about 10 p.m. on Arlington Street near Grand Boulevard, police said.

The victim, 27, was tackled to the ground and suffered minor injuries to his face, knee and forehead, police said. He refused medical assistance at the scene, police said.

The robbers ran to the north on Arlington Street, police said. Both were described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with one weighing about 170 pounds and the other about 180 pounds, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.