Two charged in Roosevelt robbery, Nassau police say

Two of three men who had approached another man, assaulted him and stolen his bicycle just after midnight Monday in Roosevelt were arrested a short time later, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

Lawrence Sims, 18, of East Greenwich Street, Roosevelt, and Rashad Akins, 17, of Pine Street, Freeport, were charged with two counts of second-degree robbery. Akins also was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance because he had three glassine envelopes of crack, police said.

The robbery occurred on Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt at 12:01 a.m. Monday, police said. The incident was reported in a 911 call by a witness.

Both men are scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police are still searching for the other suspect.