Two seriously hurt in Hempstead crash

A head-on collision early Tuesday in Hempstead left two people hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The identities of the injured were not released.

Hempstead police said the two victims were both transported to Winthrop-University Hospital.

The crash occurred near Fulton Avenue and Clinton Street at 7:26 a.m.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Onlookers said both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and firefighters had to cut them out with hydraulic tools.

The victims were transported by Nassau County emergency services responders.