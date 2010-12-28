Two sought in Hempstead gas station robbery

Third Squad detectives are looking for two men who used a handgun to rob a Hempstead gas station Monday night, Nassau County police said.

At about 11 p.m., two men entered the Sunoco A Plus station at 665 Peninsula Blvd., showed a gray handgun and demanded cash from the clerk, police said. The clerk complied and the men fled on foot, running north on Peninsula Boulevard, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the men were wearing dark clothing and black scarves over their faces.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.