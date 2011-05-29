Two TD banks robbed in Nassau

TD Bank branches in East Meadow and Oceanside were robbed Sunday by two different men, Nassau County police said.

The first robbery was in East Meadow about 11:30 a.m. when a man entered the branch at 1600 Hempstead Tpke. and demanded money from a teller, police said. The man fled after he was given an unknown amount of money, they said.

Police said six bank employees and two customers were present and that no injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as about 6 feet tall, of medium build and 25 to 30 years old. Witnesses told police the man wore an orange long-sleeved button-down shirt over a black tank top. He also had on brown tinted sunglasses and a bucket hat, police said.

The robbery in Oceanside was at 12:50 p.m., police said. A man entered the branch at 247 Long Beach Rd., where he demanded money from a teller and fled after getting an unknown amount of cash, police said.

There were seven bank employees and 12 customers in the branch at the time, police said. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, of medium build and between 30 and 35 years old. He wore an aqua blue polo shirt and dark-colored shorts and had lightly tinted sunglasses and a light blue baseball hat, police said.

Police had not linked the two robberies to a single suspect.

They ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.