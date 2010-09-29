Two women charged with illegal Bayville massage

Two Queens women were arrested Tuesday, charged with forgery and unauthorized practice, after police said they gave massages to undercover detectives at a store in Bayville.

Nassau County police said Hung Sui, 52, of Franklin Street, Flushing, and Huifen Zheng, 49, of Bowne Street, Flushing, were arrested at Moon River Reflections on Ludlum Avenue at 4 p.m. Police said the business advertised Department of Education certifications that indicated the two women were licensed to practice massage - when neither of them was.

Zheng and Sui were scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.