Police: Man set fire to bag of clothing on porch of Roosevelt home

A 27-year-old man was charged with arson after he set fire to a plastic bag of clothing on the front stoop of a Roosevelt home Thursday, Nassau County police said.

The blaze Tyrone Kinard, of 260 Clinton St., in Hempstead, set outside the Gormley Avenue residence spread to the building at about 11:14 a.m., damaging the front door, siding and soffit, police said.

Kinard had a verbal argument with a 25-year-old female resident, took her debit card and violated a Family Court order of protection, police said. No injuries were reported.

Hempstead Village police said they nabbed Kinard minutes after getting an alert from Nassau police. Officers went to the home of Kinard's mother in Hempstead and spotted him outside, Hempstead police said.

Kinard was charged with fourth-degree arson, fourth-degree grand larceny and first- and second-degree criminal contempt.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

With Ellen Yan