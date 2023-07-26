UBS Arena trolley crashes, burns after joy ride, police say

Nassau police are looking for a man who they say took a UBS Arena passenger trolley for a joy ride, crashed it, and left it burning.

Police said they responded to a report of a “vehicle fire” at Gate 5 of the Elmont arena around 9 p.m. July 15. “Upon arrival, officers discovered a green UBS Arena passenger trolley fully engulfed in flames,” Nassau County police said in a statement.

Police said that upon further investigation, they learned that “an unknown suspect gained entry to the trolley and began to operate it throughout the parking lot.”

After crashing the trolley into a parked car, the man drove it onto Hempstead Turnpike, where he got out and took off. The trolley was later found on fire.

No event was happening at the arena at the time.

Photos released by police show the front car of the two-car trolley charred to its metal frame.

The suspect is wanted on grand larceny charges, police said. He is described as a middle-aged man wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and white shoes.

The trolley was one of several electric vehicles used by UBS Arena officials to transport eventgoers for free between the venue and the Long Island Rail Road’s new Elmont/UBS Arena station, which is about a half mile north.

In a statement, a UBS Arena spokesperson said the incident “will not affect the guest shuttle experience for any upcoming venue events.”

“UBS Arena is cooperating fully with law enforcement officials,” the spokesperson said.