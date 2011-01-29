Uniondale man charged in Roosevelt stabbing

First Squad detectives Friday arrested a Uniondale man on an attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing another man earlier in the week, Nassau County police said.

Raul Jacobo, 35, of 823 Planders Ave., stabbed a 33-year-old man about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in Roosevelt, police said.

Jacobo was arrested at the First Precinct in Baldwin; he also faces charges of assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle, police said, and was in stable condition after surgery for a stab wound to his chest and abdomen.

Jacobo was held on $250,000 cash bail after his arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead. His next court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.