Unoccupied Jeep rolls into neighbor's pool

The only injury Wednesday morning after an unoccupied Jeep ended up in a pool in Glen Cove was to a neighbor's pride.

A man pulled into his driveway on Star Lane at about 7:50 a.m. and thought he put his 1992 Jeep Wrangler in park, Glen Cove police said. But as he got out of the vehicle it began to roll backward, Glen Cove Police Lt. Tom Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said the man tried to get back into the Jeep to stop it, but was too late. It picked up speed and ended up crashing through a neighbor's fence several hundred yards away and then into an inground swimming pool in the yard of a Ridge Drive home.

Fitzpatrick said the driver of the Jeep appeared "slightly embarrassed" over the incident.

A tow truck pulled the Jeep from the pool, which had a gash in its liner, he said.