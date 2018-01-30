Valley Stream named best place to live in New York by Money magazine

Valley Stream was named the best place to live in New York in a 2017 ranking by Time Inc.’s Money magazine.

The magazine rated the top municipalities in each state as part of its annual list of the best places to live in the country. The village was not listed, however, among the overall top 100 places to live in the country.

The magazine cited Valley Stream’s proximity to New York City, major highways and the Long Island Rail Road as major draws.

Mayor Ed Fare touted the village’s diversity among its residents — many of whom, he said, participate in local government — as well as its park land, affordability and recreation.

Oyster Bay was No. 34 and Huntington was No. 39 of the country’s top 50 places to live in the magazine’s 2016 rankings.