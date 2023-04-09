Police: Motorcyclist dies a week after Valley Stream crash
A motorcyclist critically injured last weekend in a crash in Valley Stream has died, Nassau police said on Sunday.
Daniel Berrios of Cedarhurst, 47, was driving a motorcycle north on Mill Road at about 8:15 a.m. on April 2, when he was struck by a 2010 Honda Civic traveling southbound on the same road.
The 72-year-old male driver was attempting to make a left turn onto Birch Lane, police said. Berrios was taken to a hospital and the Honda driver remained on the scene.
Elsewhere in Nassau, on Saturday at about 7:20 p.m., a 28-year-old man driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Hempstead Turnpike near the intersection of Plainfield Avenue in Elmont was “involved in a collision with” an eastbound 2017 Hyundai SUV, police said in a news release.
The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released by police, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition. The SUV driver, a 20-year-old man, stayed at the scene, according to police.
In a separate crash on Saturday night, a portion of Sunrise Highway in Seaford was shut down for nearly three hours after a vehicle hit a utility pole and a parked car near Washington Avenue. Two passengers in the vehicle, as well as a pedestrian who was hit by the parked car after it was struck, were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. The road reopened shortly before midnight.