Valley Stream workforce housing opens where empty stores stood

An affordable workforce housing complex in Valley Stream has opened where a strip of vacant stores stood for more than a decade, officials said.

The $15 million Brooke Pointe project began in 2015, when Levittown-based D&F Development Group LLC brought the property on Gibson Boulevard, principal partner Peter Florey said.

The grand opening for 19 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom units was held May 22.

Rents range from $930 to $1,980 and are aimed at residents with incomes of $45,000 to $85,000, Florey said.

The units are already fully occupied and most renters are younger than 40, although some senior residents have moved into the development near the village’s Long Island Rail Road station.

“There is a tremendous need for affordable housing,” especially in western Nassau County, Florey said. “It’s really marketed to mixed-income” residents.

The developers received funding and incentives from several government sources as well as tax breaks from the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency, Florey said.

Buildings on the property had been vacant for about 15 years and had been a target for vandalism and graffiti, Valley Stream Mayor Edwin Fare said.

Brooke Pointe follows the construction of two other apartment complexes in the village in recent years and a fourth is in the works, he said.

“I’m thrilled it’s there,” Fare said of Brooke Pointe. “I think it’s a great improvement.”