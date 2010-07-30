Vandals hit school with swastika, vulgarities

BY GARY DYMSKI

Summer school classes were postponed at a Valley Stream high school Friday after vandals spray-painted a swastika and "vulgar language" in the building, targeting staff members, authorities said.

Vandals broke into Valley Stream South High School at 150 Jedwood Place about 2 a.m., setting off an alarm, said Marc Bernstein, superintendent of the Valley Stream Central High School District.

School personnel went to the school, but saw no one, Bernstein said.

Nassau County police were investigating Friday, Bernstein said. Department spokesman Det. Sgt. Anthony Repalone said vandals also discharged fire extinguishers in several hallways. Police estimated the damage at $20,000.

Walls on three floors of the high school were painted with "vulgar language directed at staff members and a swastika," Bernstein said. He said he could not elaborate, citing the police investigation.

Bernstein said he did not think there was any other significant damage to supplies, equipment or furniture.

"We will do a cleanup over the weekend and plan to resume classes on Monday," he said.

Painters arrived at the school Friday afternoon. Police had set up crime scene tape around garbage disposal containers outside.

Repalone said it appears the vandals broke into the locked school by climbing on the containers and breaking a second-floor classroom window. He said the nature of the damage leads police to believe there was more than one person, and that the culprits are likely students or former students of the school.

Repalone said exterior security camera footage is being examined, and that it may show the identities of those involved in the break in. The Nassau County Crime Scene Unit also found physical evidence left by the vandals, he said.

Despite the presence of a swastika, Repalone said the vandalism is not now being investigated as a bias crime.

"It may be escalated to a bias crime in the future, if the investigation points to it," he said.

Parents and students who went to the school were turned away during the day Friday.Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.