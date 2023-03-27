Pedestrian in New Hyde Park crash suffers serious injuries, police say
A 69-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after Nassau County police said he was struck by a car on Hillside Avenue Sunday night in New Hyde Park.
Police did not release the identity of the victim and said only that he was taken to "an area hospital" for treatment of undisclosed serious injuries.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Hillside Avenue and North 4th Street at about 8:05 p.m., when police said the man was struck by a 2016 Chrysler driven by a 74-year-old man.
Police said the driver, whose identity also wasn't released, remained at the scene.
No charges have been filed.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
