Those who served honored at Veterans Hall of Fame ceremony in Malverne

Allan Mirkin, a 96-year-old World War II veteran from Long Beach, said he was honored to be included in the first Veterans Hall of Fame ceremony in Malverne on Sunday.

But he thought it was only fitting to share that attention with all veterans.

“I pass all these [military] cemeteries out on Long Island,” said Mirkin, who served with the Navy in the Pacific during World War II. “This is a day of remembrance … we should remember that they served.”

The ceremony at Malverne High School brought together veterans, their families, elected officials and community leaders. Each veteran received a framed certificate and their individual stories were shared on small posters set up on tables and in a program.

Veteran and honoree Howard Kalachaman of Linbrook, with his grandson Aiden Zuckerbrot, 10 months-old, of Freeport, at a ceremony in Malverne High School honoring veterans Sunday. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Howard Kalachman, a Vietnam War veteran from Lynbrook, said being in the company of other honorees was “humbling.”

“One of the things that people don't realize is when you give service, you get it back double and triple in the good feelings and the positive regard,” said Kalachman, 79, of Lynbrook, who served with the Army’s 1st Air Cavalry Division.

State Sen. Patricia Canzoneri-Firtzpatrick (R-Malverne), whose father and grandfather were veterans, came up with the idea for a Veterans Hall of Fame and put out a public call for nominations earlier this year.

The list included veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, as well as Operation Iraqi Freedom. Participants said those who were not deployed to a conflict still played an important role in keeping the country safe and helping the community.

Several of the veterans were honored posthumously.

“I think it's extremely important to recognize our veterans for their service to community and country,” she said, “and to learn their stories and to understand what they sacrificed and what their families sacrificed.”

Most of the 23 honorees were from Long Island, along with several from Queens and Brooklyn, she said.

Anthony Samuel, a retired Air Force Reserve master sergeant who was on active duty from 1984 to 1988, said it felt great to be recognized but also said veterans struggling with homelessness and addiction should not be forgotten.

Samuel, like many of the honorees, volunteers in several programs to help the community and other veterans in need.

“Something like this makes you feel like everything you have done is worth it,” said Samuel, 60, of Lynbrook.

Honoree William Marinaccio, 81, who enlisted in the National Guard after graduating from high school said being active with American Legion Post 335 in Lynbrook is part of “paying back” to the community and other veterans.

“The country has given us so much,” Marinaccio said.