Wanted: Suspect who stole credit cards

Nassau police and its Crime Stoppers unit are looking for a man who allegedly stole credit cards from a customer in an East Garden City store.

Police said that at 12:50 p.m. on July 29 the male suspect was in the Sony store at the Roosevelt Field mall on Old Country Road and took a shopper's credit cards from her wallet without her knowledge.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at its toll-free and confidential hotline: 800-244-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.