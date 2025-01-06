Water main break shuts Bellmore Avenue near Sunrise Highway in Bellmore
A water main break at 3:45 a.m. Monday has closed Bellmore Avenue near Sunrise Highway in Bellmore, Nassau police said.
Bellmore Avenue was still closed in both directions between Sunrise Highway and Clarendon Avenue as of 5:45 a.m.
Nassau County water authority workers were on the scene to assess any service disruptions and make repairs, a Nassau police spokeswoman said.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
