Water main break shuts Bellmore Avenue near Sunrise Highway in Bellmore

A water main break at 3:45 a.m. Monday has closed Bellmore Avenue near Sunrise Highway in Bellmore, Nassau police said.

Bellmore Avenue was still closed in both directions between Sunrise Highway and Clarendon Avenue as of 5:45 a.m.

Nassau County water authority workers were on the scene to assess any service disruptions and make repairs, a Nassau police spokeswoman said.

