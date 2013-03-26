Way to Go: Andrew Krahm, Hicksville

A Rockville Centre teenager has been named 2013 Junior Firefighter of the Year by the National Volunteer Fire Council because of his efforts in establishing a junior firefighter program in his hometown.

Andrew Krahm, a senior at Holy Trinity Diocesan High School in Hicksville, will be honored during a special banquet at the council's spring meeting in Virginia. Local fire officials and members of his family nominated him for the honor.

"It really means something to have all these people step up and support me," said Krahm, 17, whose father, Charley, is a 35-year member of the Rockville Centre Fire Department.

He received a $1,000 training/education stipend and a complimentary one-year council membership.

To launch the junior program, Krahm said he spent many hours drafting bylaws and presenting them to local fire department and community officials between 2009 and 2011. He was elected the program's first captain and organizes monthly meetings and training and serves as a liaison with parents and the department. Krahm also is on his school's varsity track and soccer teams and is a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.