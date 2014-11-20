Way to Go: Brendan Callahan, West Hempstead

A West Hempstead teen has helped raise nearly $20,000 over the past three years for a local camp that serves children and adults with special needs.

Brendan Callahan, 17, a senior at Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale, has coordinated three walk-a-thons at the school to benefit Camp ANCHOR, a year-round recreation program in the Town of Hempstead for people with special needs. The most recent walk-a-thon took place on Oct. 26.

Callahan began his involvement with the camp in Lido Beach four years ago as a volunteer, a position he held until he was made a staff member this past summer. His brother, Thomas, 22, who has autism, has attended the camp for 10 years, and his brother Conor, 24, has been a group leader.

"We weren't sure if we would make any money at all the first year," Brendan Callahan said. "I'm very thankful for all the people who have come out to support us through the years."

The first walk took place in late October 2012, the day before superstorm Sandy struck Long Island, and attracted 200 people, he said.

Walkers solicit pledges from family and friends based on their own participation in the annual event, which includes activities such as face-painting for kids.

Christina DiMasso, a 2014 Kellenberg graduate, co-coordinated the first two fundraisers.