Way to Go: Christopher Yao, Jericho
Christopher Yao is one of 80 students nationwide -- and the only one from Long Island -- to be named a semifinalist for a 2012 Huggable Hero Award from Build-a-Bear Workshop, the St. Louis-based retailer that sells teddy bears and other stuffed animals.
Yao, a sophomore at Jericho High School diagnosed with a jaw-bite problem in the sixth grade, was selected based on his work with Smile Train, a nonprofit that provides cleft lip and palate surgery to children in need. He has had a role in the payment of more than 60 surgeries by raising $25,000 via read-a-thons, bake sales and other events.
He also is the founder of Kids Change the World, a nonprofit he created in 2006 to spread the word about various youth-run nonprofit activities.
"It's great to know people out there actually care about what you do," said Yao, 15, of being named a semifinalist last month.
More than 1,000 youngsters were nominated this year for Huggable Heroes Awards based on community service efforts. Ten will be chosen this spring to receive $7,500 college scholarships and $2,500 donated to the charity of his or her choice.
Yao's other community service activities include initiating Americans Thank, a program that mails thank-you cards to U.S. troops serving overseas.