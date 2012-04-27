Way to Go: Christopher Yao, Jericho

Christopher Yao is one of 80 students nationwide -- and the only one from Long Island -- to be named a semifinalist for a 2012 Huggable Hero Award from Build-a-Bear Workshop, the St. Louis-based retailer that sells teddy bears and other stuffed animals.

Yao, a sophomore at Jericho High School diagnosed with a jaw-bite problem in the sixth grade, was selected based on his work with Smile Train, a nonprofit that provides cleft lip and palate surgery to children in need. He has had a role in the payment of more than 60 surgeries by raising $25,000 via read-a-thons, bake sales and other events.

He also is the founder of Kids Change the World, a nonprofit he created in 2006 to spread the word about various youth-run nonprofit activities.

"It's great to know people out there actually care about what you do," said Yao, 15, of being named a semifinalist last month.

More than 1,000 youngsters were nominated this year for Huggable Heroes Awards based on community service efforts. Ten will be chosen this spring to receive $7,500 college scholarships and $2,500 donated to the charity of his or her choice.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Yao's other community service activities include initiating Americans Thank, a program that mails thank-you cards to U.S. troops serving overseas.