Way to go: Frances Bruschi, Carle Place

High school senior Frances Bruschi recently made a huge difference in a classmate's life, using just-learned knowledge about treatment of allergic reactions to come to his aid.

Bruschi, a student at Carle Place High School and Nassau BOCES' Joseph M. Barry Career and Technical Education Center in Westbury, used an EpiPen — an epinephrine autoinjector — to help the student who was having a reaction.

She had only learned about the injector's lifesaving potential in a CPR training class the day before.

"I saw a group of kids and when I looked in, there was a boy turning blue," said Bruschi, 17. "I told him to sit down. I thought he was choking, but someone said that it was a bee sting."

The boy was struggling to breathe and speak when Bruschi noticed the EpiPen sticking out of his pocket. She instantly recalled the device from the CPR class at Barry Tech the prior day and put it to use.

His condition improved within minutes, she said, and he was escorted to the nurse's office.

Later that day, he sought out Bruschi and thanked her.

"He said that if I hadn't helped him, he would've gone into cardiac arrest," she said.

At Carle Place, Bruschi has appeared in a number of the school's musicals and is a member of the track team.