Way to Go: Jonathan Kapilian, Long Beach

A Long Beach student who has made his mark in music is turning heads in the fields of math and science.

Jonathan Kapilian, a junior at Long Beach High School, is among 380 tri-state students recently selected from 1,800 applicants for Columbia University's Science Honors Program. Saturday classes are held on the Morningside Campus from September through May.

He took a three-hour exam at Columbia in the spring to be considered.

"Science is an amazing way to find out about the world," said Kapilian, 16. He was "ecstatic" to be chosen, adding, "It's a great honor."

On the math front, Kapilian's achievements include being co-founder and current president of the Long Beach Mathletes, a team he launched with his twin sister, Alexandra. The team will compete six times this school year against other local teams in the Nassau County Interscholastic Math League.

Kapilian plays cello and piano, and sings in multiple school groups. He has been selected five times for All-County ensembles, twice for the Long Island String Festival, and most recently for the New York State School Music Association's All-State Conference in Rochester.

Kapilian also is a member of his school's National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society.