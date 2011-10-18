Way to go: Shane Swords, Valley Stream, Mineola

Shane Swords turned his photo of a lollipop-licking friend into one sweet victory.

Swords, a senior at Valley Stream Central High School District's South High School, took first place last spring among students in the 4th Congressional District in a nationwide art contest titled "An Artistic Discovery."

For winning, he received a $7,000 college scholarship, and his photograph is currently on display, for a full year, alongside dozens of other winners in the hallway of the U.S. Capitol's Visitor Center in Washington, D.C.

"I like photography because you can capture moments without having to draw them," said Swords, 17. He said of winning: "It was really unexpected."

The photo was an assignment in his advanced photography class, Swords said, and his teacher submitted the top pictures to the office of Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-Mineola) for the contest. His photo beat out 46 other submissions from the congressional district.

The photo was initially taken in 2010, Swords said, for an assignment called "Together We Can . . . Stay Young Forever." He altered it for the contest by modifying its color and changing it into a checkerboard pattern.

Swords is a member of his school's National Honor Society and plans to study fine arts next fall at Adelphi University.