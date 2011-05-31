Way to Go! Vincent Garcia

Vincent Garcia hopes his computer-themed logo will help to "delete" cyberbullying.

Garcia, a junior at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School, recently won first place in an anti-bullying logo design contest hosted by BiasHELP, a Hauppauge nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of bias crime, hate-related harassment, discrimination and bullying.

His winning design featured a computer displaying a pixilated angry face and the motto: "Ctrl-Alt-Delete Bullying."

"The idea just kind of popped into my head," said Garcia, 16, who used Adobe Illustrator software to create the piece in the fall. "I have some friends that have been bullied -- and I've also been bullied myself -- so it's pretty cool to win this."

Garcia, a member of his high school's Anime Club, said he and his classmates entered the contest as an assignment for their advertising and design class. For winning, his design will be used on BiasHELP's future literature, promotional materials and website designs.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Other local schools represented in the contest were Garden City Middle School and Alverta B. Gray Schultz Middle School in Hempstead. The contest was held in association with Long Island Network of Community Services.