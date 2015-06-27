Weekend fireworks postponed over possible storms

The 12th Annual TD Bank Celebrate America Concert and Fireworks Show planned for Saturday night at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow has been rescheduled for Monday at the park because of threatened thunderstorms.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are rescheduling the fireworks to Monday night, June 29th," Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said in a conference call to TD Bank's Ed Blaskey, Fireworks by Grucci chief Felix "Phil" Grucci and Nassau's Office of Emergency Management personnel, who were at the park for a behind-the-scenes tour of the fireworks equipment at Parking Field 8.

Mangano did not make the tour. But Grucci, whose company is based in Bellport, gave those on hand a 10-minute rundown of much of the equipment, including various canisters from which the fireworks are to be discharged -- the largest of which is an 8-inch mortar.

Mangano later said he was pleased to team up with TD Bank and the Grucci company for "what promises to be another fantastic evening for our residents."

Parking is at Fields 6 and 6A, which will open at 3:45 p.m.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

No tickets are needed, and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees must provide their own chairs and blankets.

The show will include doo-wop music, beginning at 7 p.m. It will feature The Brooklyn Reunions, Emil Stucchio and The Classics, Joe Favale & The Emotions, John Kuse and The Excellents, The Manhattan Skyline and The Clusters.

"I invite everyone to come this Monday evening to kick off their July Fourth week celebrations," Mangano said.

The Town of Hempstead has also rescheduled its show Saturday night to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Point Lookout Town Park on Lido Boulevard. There will be a free Los Lobos concert and a fireworks show.