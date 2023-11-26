Pedestrian struck on Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead in serious condition, police say

An 83-year-old woman was struck by a car as she was walking on Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead on Saturday afternoon and is in serious condition, according to the Nassau County police.

The woman was crossing Nassau Boulevard when she was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by a 36-year-old man who was turning left onto Nassau Boulevard around 3:26 p.m. She “suffered serious injuries” and was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

The driver was not injured and remained on the scene, police said.

Nassau Boulevard was closed at Hempstead Turnpike for several hours but reopened around 9 p.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.