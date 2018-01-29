West Hempstead pool reopens after $208,000 upgrade

The Echo Park Pool Complex in West Hempstead recently reopened after a $208,000 refurbishment, town officials said.

The indoor pool complex was closed Jan. 1 to last Monday as crews made improvements to the men’s and women’s locker rooms, weight rooms, steam rooms, shower areas, diving boards and LED overhead pool lights.

General maintenance takes place each winter, but the complex is open year-round. The complex at 399 Nassau Blvd. is open to town residents every day for a fee.

For more information, call the Echo Park Pool Complex at 516-483-7400 or visit the town’s website at toh.li.