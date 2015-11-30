Westbury 7-Eleven robbed by 2 masked men, Nassau cops say

Two men armed with a handgun robbed a Westbury 7-Eleven store Sunday evening, making off with an undisclosed sum and leaving the clerk shaken but uninjured, Nassau police said.

Detectives with the Third Squad were investigating. They said the two masked men walked into the store at 635 Powells Lane and demanded cash. The two fled after getting their loot and were last seen heading south on Powells Lane.

The men were both in their 20s, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, police said. The clerk said one was wearing dark jeans and a dark hooded jacket, a dark ski mask and gloves. He carried the silver-colored handgun. The other wore dark sneakers, a ski mask and light-colored gardening gloves.

Police said those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.