Westbury burglary suspect found on nearby street

Police officers responding to a 911 call in Westbury of a burglary in progress found the burglar walking down a nearby street and arrested him Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers who responded to the burglary call at an address on Sylvan Lane were told the suspect had been seen fleeing on foot. The officers said they found Jean R. Pierre, 30, of Wright Street in Westbury on St. Brigids Lane.

Pierre was arrested without incident at 12:30 p.m., Nassau County police said. Proceeds of the burglary, including jewelry, were recovered at the scene, police said.

Pierre was charged with second-degree burglary and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.