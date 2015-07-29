Westbury fish distributor to pay $100,000 fine for trafficking shellfish without permits, DA says

A Westbury fish distributor was fined $100,000 Wednesday for trafficking more than $100,000 worth of shellfish without the required permits, prosecutors said.

Richard Scores Jr., 57, of Commack, had been charged in February with felony and misdemeanor counts of failure to possess a shellfish shipper's and processor's permit, and trafficking in marine food fish and crustacea for resale.

He and his firm, Westbury Fish Co., pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Rhonda Fischer in County Court in Mineola to misdemeanors relating to those charges, acting Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

He will have to pay the $100,000 civil penalty under terms of a consent order that bars him from seeking shellfish permits until the 2018 permit year and until the fine is paid.

Singas said compliance with the law was essential to public health because it assured that shellfish were handled and transported properly.

Singas had said at the time of the arrest that Scores had been denied a Shellfish Shipper-Class "A" Permit for 2014 but continued his business of the sale and transportation of fish and shellfish to Long Island and Nassau County restaurants for months.

State Department of Environmental Conservation officials discovered Scores had been in apparent violation since January 2014.