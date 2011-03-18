Where to see the 'perigee moon' on LI

The moon hasn't gotten bigger, but it is going to be closer to Earth tomorrow night.

If the sky is clear Saturday evening, you should see it well with the naked eye," says Jeffrey Katz, observatory director at the Custer Institute and Observatory in Southold.

The moon will rise from the east sky between 7:20 and 7:30 p.m. -- that's the best time to get a really good look at it.

"It will appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter, especially the first 30 minutes after it begins rising," says Donald Lubowich, an astronomy professor at Hofstra University.

Here are some particularly good spots for moon-gazing:

MONTAUK. East overlook in Montauk Point State Park and the West Overlook at Hither Hills State Park, both along Route 27. Also try the upper parking lot at Montauk Point State Park, across the road from the Montauk Light House.

KINGS PARK. While the gates to the overlook on Old Dock Road may be locked at sunset, you can still get an unobstructed view of the eastern sky from the parking lot.

LONG BEACH. The city's boardwalk runs parallel to Broadway from New York Avenue to Neptune Boulevard.

SOUTHOLD. Weather permitting, the Custer Institute and Observatory will allow visitors to take a closer look at the moon and sky through its powerful telescopes, 7 p.m. to midnight ($5 suggested donation), 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.