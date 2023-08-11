Memorial services set for Wantagh teen killed in lake crash

A Wantagh teen who died in the crash of two personal watercraft on a New Hampshire lake will be remembered at services set for Friday and Saturday.

William Desroches, 15, a Wantagh High School student, was killed Sunday when his personal water craft was hit by one ridden by another teenager at Crescent Lake in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. The age and identity of the other rider, described as also from Long Island and a family friend, were not released by police in New Hampshire.

Desroches was about to begin his junior year at Wantagh High and played lacrosse and soccer.

His spinal cord was severed in the crash, said Desroches's mother, Kathryn Walsh, and he suffered blunt trauma to the head.

“I have comfort in knowing he felt no pain and I felt he already sent me a sign with a beautiful sunrise the next morning,” Walsh said. "I feel like he’s with me and God needed him for a bigger purpose and needed William to help fight the good cause.”

Visitation is planned for Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home in Seaford. A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Frances De Chantal Roman Catholic Church in Wantagh.

Desroches was vacationing with family and friends at Crescent Lake when he took to the water Sunday on the personal watercraft. New Hampshire State Police said he had slowed down and was struck from behind by the other teen, who escaped injury.

Witnesses pulled Desroches from the water to the boat ramp where good Samaritans, police and firefighters began performing CPR. He was pronounced dead about 12:15 p.m. Sunday at a Wolfeboro hospital, his mother said.

Both watercraft were impounded by police and authorities are investigating the crash.

Desroches had been going to the lake for several years and was an experienced with personal watercraft like Jet Skis, family members said.

He was also an avid wakeboard surfer and enjoyed riding dirt bikes, snowboarding, camping and hiking, Walsh said.

Desroches played lacrosse and soccer at Wantagh High. The family is working with the school to establish a scholarship in his memory.

The school district sent a letter to parents and community members Monday announcing Desroches’ death and offering counseling at the high school.

James Polo, the Wantagh varsity lacrosse coach, said Desroches was recently accepted into a BOCES welding program and planned on eventually joining the military.

He said the team would plan a tribute during the season.

“I got a call Sunday evening about the accident and it hit me very hard,” Polo said. “Will was a great young man, respectful and kind. He was one of those really good kids and always looking to do the right thing. His kindness and respect toward others was something I’ll never forget.”

Family members said Desroches wanted to join the special forces in the military and was meeting with recruiters with the U.S. Army, Marines Corps and Navy.

He was also very religious, played trumpet and enjoyed art and cooking, his mother said. He worked with arborists for the Hicksville-based company, Tree Health, trimming and spraying trees, she said.

The teen's father, Don Desroches, said his son’s “spirit and energy left his body and went back into the universe.”

“My wish for William is that every time William touches someone . . . through their mind or heart, that you reach out to me and his mom with those thoughts you had. It will help us keep him alive in our hearts.”

Along with his parents, the teenager is survived by seven siblings and stepsiblings.

With Gregg Sarra