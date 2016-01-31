Woman, 28, critical after being found in gym pool, police say

A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was found unresponsive in a gym pool in Thomaston on Saturday, Nassau police said.

According to Third Squad detectives, the woman was found unconscious about 8:05 p.m. in the swimming pool at Equinox gym located at 90 E. Shore Rd., by an employee.

It was not clear how long she had been in the pool before she was discovered.

A Nassau police ambulance took the victim to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.