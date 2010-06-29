Woman delivering food robbed at gunpoint in Roosevelt

A woman delivering Chinese food in Roosevelt was robbed early Tuesday by two men, one armed with a handgun, Nassau County police said.

Police said the men approached the woman on Astor Place at 12:27 a.m. and told her to empty her pockets. She complied at gunpoint - and police said the assailants took cash, her car keys and the food she was delivering.

They fled on foot.

No one was injured.

Police are still searching for the gunmen. They're asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.