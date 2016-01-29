Woman found dead in Freeport apartment fire, officials say

The body of a woman was found in a first-floor Freeport apartment ravaged by fire Thursday morning, officials said.

Freeport Police Chief Miguel Bermudez said the victim was an adult female. Authorities have not yet positively identified the woman, who was “severely burned” in the blaze, Bermudez said.

The fire may have been caused by “medical equipment” that was in the apartment, Bermudez said.

Freeport Fire Department executive director Ray Maguire said the woman had been ill and used an oxygenator. Maguire said there was no indication the oxygenator played a role in the blaze.

“We have not identified the person who died in the fire yet, but the board of trustees and I offer our condolences to family and friends, and we are here to help anybody who may need it as a result of the fire,” Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy said.

The fire, which is still being investigated, was reported about 10:13 a.m. at a North Bergen Place first-floor unit, officials said.

The blaze was contained to the single apartment, and no other apartments were damaged, officials said.

Maguire said firefighters responded to the scene within minutes and, after breaking in the door of the apartment, contained the blaze within 20 minutes.

Off-duty Freeport firefighter Albie Gonzalez, 24, who lives on the third floor and came to help, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured, Maguire said.

Second Assistant Freeport Fire Chief Matthew Colgan told News 12 Long Island that Gonzalez helped evacuate the building.

With Nicole Fuller and Laura Blasey

CORRECTION: Assistant Freeport Fire Chief Matthew Colgan’s name was incorrectly spelled in previous version of this story.