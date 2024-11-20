Long IslandNassau

2 firefighters injured battling Woodmere house fire; residents forced to flee

Woodmere firefighters battled a house fire on Mosher Avenue in Woodmere...

Woodmere firefighters battled a house fire on Mosher Avenue in Woodmere Tuesday. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire that engulfed a Woodmere residence Tuesday night, Nassau police said.

About 10:15 p.m., police and the Woodmere Fire Department, along with several other departments, responded to a fire at a Mosher Avenue residence where flames were emanating from the rear of the residence.

All occupants of the home got out safely, police said.

Two firefighters suffered injuries but refused medical treatment. No other injuries were reported, police said.

The house sustained moderate structural damage along with various degrees of smoke, fire, and water damage throughout the building, police said. 

While an investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire is undetermined, police said the fire is not considered suspicious.

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

