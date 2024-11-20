2 firefighters injured battling Woodmere house fire; residents forced to flee

Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire that engulfed a Woodmere residence Tuesday night, Nassau police said.

About 10:15 p.m., police and the Woodmere Fire Department, along with several other departments, responded to a fire at a Mosher Avenue residence where flames were emanating from the rear of the residence.

All occupants of the home got out safely, police said.

Two firefighters suffered injuries but refused medical treatment. No other injuries were reported, police said.

The house sustained moderate structural damage along with various degrees of smoke, fire, and water damage throughout the building, police said.

While an investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire is undetermined, police said the fire is not considered suspicious.