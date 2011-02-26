Worker's teeth knocked out in robbery
Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a Uniondale store Friday night in which one worker had his two front teeth knocked out and another was threatened with a handgun, Nassau police said.
Two men entered Quality 99 Cents Store, 1054 Jerusalem Ave., at 6:20 p.m. and one of them "armed with a silver handgun in one hand and possibly metal knuckles in the other jumped over a counter where a male employee was standing, demanded money and then punched the employee in the face and head," Nassau police said in a Saturday news release.
The suspect "dragged" the male worker around the counter and "proceeded to check his pockets for money," police said. The second suspect "pressed a black handgun to the neck of a female employee," police said.
The suspects fled on foot without taking anything, police said.
The male worker was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries - cuts to his face and two lost front teeth, police said.
The female worker was not hurt.
Anyone with information is urged to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will be kept anonymous.