Yanira Estella Canjura Martinez's killer still sought, police say

Nassau County's Homicide Squad is still looking for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman who was on her way to pick up her young daughter in Glen Cove.

A police spokeswoman Monday said the investigation into the stabbing death of Yanira Estella Canjura Martinez, 32, of Glen Cove, is ongoing.

Martinez was walking in the back of a parking lot in the 200 block of Glen Street about 3:15 p.m. Thursday when she was attacked by a man and stabbed repeatedly, police said Friday.

Det. Capt. John Azzata said at a news conference Friday that Martinez was pronounced dead at Glen Cove Hospital shortly after 4 p.m.

Police are looking at security camera footage, but Azzata said they were unable to identify the suspect from the video.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We did recover surveillance video that shows portions of what we believe the assault to be," he said.

Martinez, a single mother, was on her way to pick up her 5-year-old daughter when she was attacked, Azzata said.

Azzata said the girl's father is believed to be in El Salvador. Asked if the attack could have been related to a domestic issue, the detective said: "We are definitely pursuing that as an avenue."

There were no indications of prior domestic abuse, Azzata said.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the stabbing to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All information will be kept confidential.

With Gary Dymski