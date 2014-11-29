Long IslandNassau

Cops: 2 men caught with stolen car, burglar tools in Albertson

Zhora Musheyev, 38, and Malkiel Yusupov, 26, both of Forest...

Zhora Musheyev, 38, and Malkiel Yusupov, 26, both of Forest Hills, were arrested early Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, near Evans Avenue in Albertson after they were seen getting out of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, authorities said. Credit: NCPD

Nassau County police arrested two Queens men in Albertson early Saturday after they were seen getting out of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, authorities said.

Zhora Musheyev, 38, and Malkiel Yusupov, 26, both of Forest Hills, were arrested without incident near Evans Avenue about 1:40 a.m., police said.

Third Precinct officers were responding to a report of suspicious activity on Evans Avenue when they spotted the stolen car.

Yusupov was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property; Musheyev was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle. Both were also charged with possession of burglar tools.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

