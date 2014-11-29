Cops: 2 men caught with stolen car, burglar tools in Albertson

Nassau County police arrested two Queens men in Albertson early Saturday after they were seen getting out of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, authorities said.

Zhora Musheyev, 38, and Malkiel Yusupov, 26, both of Forest Hills, were arrested without incident near Evans Avenue about 1:40 a.m., police said.

Third Precinct officers were responding to a report of suspicious activity on Evans Avenue when they spotted the stolen car.

Yusupov was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property; Musheyev was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle. Both were also charged with possession of burglar tools.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.