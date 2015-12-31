New Year’s Eve forecast: Dry skies, temps in the 40s for revelers

New Year’s Eve merrymakers — along with all the added security officers and canines — will find dry skies and agreeable temperatures Thursday night in Times Square.

For the 8 p.m. to midnight period, temperatures are expected to drop from the mid-40s to right around 40, dipping even further to the mid-30s in the early morning hours of the New Year, said Faye Barthold, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

There could be some cloudiness, she said, but “the bigger message” is that there’s no precipitation in the forecast.

Thursday started out with cloudy skies and rain-slicked roadways, with daily highs expected to be near 50 degrees. Northwest winds blow from 8 to 11 mph.

At just before 1 a.m., the temperature hit 49 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, dropping through the morning, with 46 registering just before 11 a.m.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said while Thursday’s highs are about 8 degrees above normal for this time of year, the weekend should be much colder, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Normal daily highs for early January are about 40 degrees, Hoffman said.