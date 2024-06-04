Long Island builder Alois Rubenacker, of Glen Head, dies at 92

Long Island builder Alois Rubenacker never needed to advertise because he was skilled in every stage of home construction and accounted for expenses to clients, his family said.

“Always be honest,” son and business partner Eric Rubenacker recounted of his father’s lessons. “Customers get copies of every receipt, everything we spent on the project, right down to the $2 box of nails.”

The founder of Rubenacker Contracting, Alois Rubenacker was climbing atop house frames well into his 80s to ensure quality work but eventually agreed to focus on the paper side of contracting, said his son Eric, of Glen Head. Perusing house plans, the elder Rubenacker could break down what was needed, from number of tiles to required labor, showing a mind that was sharp until his last day, his children said.

Rubenacker died of cardiac arrest May 7 in his armchair, with his favorite show, Seinfeld, on television, family said. The Glen Head resident was 92.

“He died the way he wanted to, in that house, built with his own hands,” said his youngest son, Steve Rubenacker of Centerport.

Alois Rubenacker grew up the second of five boys in Ozone Park, and when their father died, he and his older brother supported the family by working in the building trades, the profession for generations of Rubenackers.

Out of the thousand or so houses and mansions he constructed in Nassau and Queens, Rubenacker was proudest of his modest, two-floor Cape he finished in 1957 with his father and brothers, his family said. When a kitchen fire burned the house the ‘70s, he rebuilt it, adding two bedrooms. When the home turned 50, Rubenacker held a party, complete with photos of family members working on it.

He volunteered his skills whenever called, making repairs at his church, coaching children’s sports and serving as a Grand Knight and treasurer at the Knights of Columbus in Sea Cliff.

“Charity was in his heart,” said friend Richard Alois, a past leader at the Knights of Columbus. “He was just a very dedicated person.”

The young man known as Al could have been an architect or engineer but preferred working with his hands, his sons said. A master carpenter, he created furniture for the family and toys for the children, including a dollhouse that’s now been passed down to his great-grandchildren.

His talents saved him from the Korean War when he was drafted into the Army in 1952, family members said. He was sent to Greenland, where he helped build an air defense base, known as Project Blue Jay.

Occupying time was challenging as the base waited for building supplies, Rubenacker told his family. He began a lifelong hobby, putting together wood model ships sent to him by his future wife, Geraldine Southwick, who grew up in his Ozone Park neighborhood.

After his discharge in 1954, he and Southwick married. The couple wanted to start a family but Geraldine’s doctor warned that her health issues made child bearing risky. The couple adopted three children over the years, then had a surprise pregnancy with their fourth child.

Rubenacker was an especially committed father, his children said. His arm could hurt from hammering all day or he’d be tired after long days sweating in the summer, but he couldn’t say no to children waiting for him with their fishing poles at end of their driveway.

In noting how his father lived by example, Eric Rubenacker remembers when he was a boy digging holes daily in the backyard to build rivers, resulting in muddy streams flowing down the driveway.

“It made him crazy, but he didn’t discourage it because it kept me busy,” he recalled. “Instead of stopping me, he showed me how to build little sailboats … to make the experience even better.”

Besides his two sons, Alois Rubenacker is survived by daughter Mary Rubenacker Kahrs of Kings Park, son Alois Rubenacker Jr. of Mandeville, Louisiana, and brothers Karl Rubenacker Jr. of Glendale, Queens, and John Rubenacker of Fairfax Station, Virginia.

A Mass was celebrated May 11 at St. Boniface Martyr Church in Sea Cliff, followed by cremation. Rubenacker's ashes are expected to be interred together with his wife's in the summer at Locust Valley Cemetery.