Dick Griffey, founder of R&B record label SOLAR, dies

Dick Griffey, a key figure in black music whose record label SOLAR churned out classic R&B hits including "Fantastic Voyage" and "Rock Steady," has died. He was 71.

Griffey died Friday in Los Angeles of complications from quadruple bypass surgery, according to a family statement released Tuesday. The Nashville, Tenn.-born entrepreneur was instrumental to soul and funk music and in black entertainment.

Island Def Jam chairman and chief executive Antonio "L.A." Reid, who got his start with SOLAR as a member of the group the Deele, said that SOLAR made black pop music for the 1980s and was a cultural force.

"When we look at Motown as an example, the nearest competitor was SOLAR," he said in an interview . "The talent under that roof was insane."

SOLAR was home to such top acts as the Whispers, Shalamar, Lakeside, Midnight Star and Klymaxx - groups that helped keep the label at the forefront of R&B music with hits including "As the Beat Goes On," "Second Time Around" and "I Miss You."

Griffey's first major success came as a concert promoter, when he worked with superstar acts such as Stevie Wonder and the Jacksons. But Griffey soon turned his talents to creating new hitmakers.

In 1975, after working for Don Cornelius as the talent coordinator on "Soul Train," he partnered with Cornelius to start Soul Train Records. Cornelius and Griffey split two years later, and Griffey went on to found SOLAR Records.

In a statement, Quincy Jones said: "Dick Griffey was one of the great pioneering executives in the music business."

Survivors include his wife and five children.