Enid Grossman, Great Neck Hadassah president, dies at 72

Enid Grossman, a former elementary public schoolteacher from Kings Point, died Wednesday of a previously undetected blood disorder at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. She was 72.

"She went in Tuesday for a little back problem, and they found this . . . They desperately tried to save her," said Michael Grossman, her husband of 51 years and a partner at the law firm of Levine & Grossman in Mineola.

Enid Grossman graduated from City College of New York in 1962 and went on to teach for two years at PS 64 on the Lower East Side, which she had attended. "We met at CCNY," said her husband, who had graduated from there two years earlier."She was listed in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities."

He said she was active in her community and had been president of the Great Neck Hadassah. "She also loved to throw a party, and she threw a lot of them," he said.

Michael Grossman recalled that he had a heart attack and surgery about 10 years ago. A year later, Enid Grossman sent out party invitations with a gambling theme that said the party was because "Mike decided not to cash in his chips."

She also loved to travel. "We went to Italy and the south of France every June for the past 37 years," Michael Grossman said.

Most of all, they loved each other, he said. "In our entire marriage, we slept apart two nights," he said.

Enid Grossman is also survived by a son, Bradley, and a daughter, Stacey Haskel, both of Manhattan, and four grandchildren.

A service is to be held at noon Friday at Riverside-Nassau North Chapel in Great Neck, with interment to follow at Beth Moses Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Shiva will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the Grossman home.