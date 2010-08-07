John J. Fugelsang, 76, long career in education

One of the roles typically assigned assistant high-school principals is that of disciplinarian.

But for John J. Fugelsang, an assistant principal for 12 years at Longwood Senior High School in Middle Island, the job was more about trying to bring out the best in students - even those who struggled.

"He found good in everyone," said Peggy Shank Fugelsang, his wife of more than 40 years, during a phone interview from her home in Palm Coast, Fla., where the couple retired in 2001. "He thought there wasn't a bad kid anywhere."

A funeral Mass was held Thursday in Palm Coast for John Fugelsang, who died Aug. 2 after an extended bout with coronary artery disease. He was 76 years old.

Better known as "Jack," Fugelsang was born Oct. 19, 1933, in Brooklyn, one of seven siblings. He attended St. Francis Preparatory School and St. Francis College, where he majored in history, then went on to New York University, where he earned a master's degree in education.

In 1953, Fugelsang joined the Franciscan Brothers, a Catholic religious order, and was given the name Brother Boniface. He taught history, social studies and political science in a series of Catholic schools, including St. Anthony's High School in Smithtown, which later moved to South Huntington. He also served as principal of Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School in Brooklyn.

In 1968, Fugelsang left the Franciscans, married and began teaching at Longwood High School. After 11 years in the classroom, he became an assistant principal. He also coached soccer, served as principal of a summer high school and taught part-time at Suffolk Community College.

As an assistant principal, Fugelsang organized a program known as FOCUS, aimed at keeping potential dropouts in school. When he retired in 1991, graduating seniors dedicated that year's high-school yearbook in his honor.

"We will miss you, Mr. Fugelsang," read an inscription, which praised his "kindness, care and concern."

The Fugelsangs then moved to Virginia Beach, Va., where Jack taught at Tidewater Community College, and eventually to Florida.

Besides his wife, survivors include a sister, Maureen Manacle of The Villages, Fla.; three sons, John, of Manhattan; Brian of Berkeley, Calif., and Paul of Brooklyn, along with a grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. His oldest son, John, an actor, comedian and former co-host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," is the author of an autobiographical solo show, staged in 2007 at New York Theatre Workshop, that dealt in part with his parents' friendship and eventual marriage.